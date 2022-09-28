HANNIBAL -- There was plenty of excitement at Veterans Soccer Complex on Wednesday night.
Hannibal was able to rally back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Hickman 3-2 after two overtime periods and a round of penalty kicks.
It was also a special night for Hannibal head coach Eric Hill, who won his 500th career game as Pirates coach for both the boys and girls programs.
"We have a great group of kids and they were really wanting to get this win for me," Hill said. "It's about what we want to do as the season goes on. I hope they see that and keep that mentality. Just keep playing like we did tonight. If they do, it's going to take us a long way."
Two of three assistant coaches on staff for Hannibal once played for Hill, who has won 14 conference championships and four district titles. Hill has won 302 games as the boys coach and 198 as the girls coach.
Hill and his wife arrived in Hannibal in 2003 after moving from Kansas.
"We came here with the idea of getting our foot in the door and being able to coach and teach," Hill said. "Had thoughts we would work ourselves back closer to home in Kansas. Once we got here and kind of got established (it changed). My wife enjoys her job here and we really liked it here. We like what the soccer program is all about and it was fun to be able to build a program and kind of keep that."
Hannibal goalkeeper Parker Terrill had 12 saves and shut down several Kewpie threats late in the game. One of the two goals allowed by Terrill was an own goal.
"He made one in overtime that was just huge," Hill said. "A guy put a nice shot on that was just bending in on that far post and he sprawled out with full extension on the dive there to keep that out. He had a number of saves and definitely had a big night."
The game was scoreless until very late in the first half when a Hannibal own goal gave Hickman a 1-0 lead.
Hickman sophomore Jack Slama scored eight minutes into the second half to give the Kewpies a 2-0 lead.
Just seconds later, Pirates sophomore midfielder Clayton Neisen scored to narrow Hannibal's deficit to 2-1.
"It seemed like getting Clayton in gave us a little bit of a spark," Hill said. "I think any time we get fresh legs in it gives us a spark because it gives us fresh energy and guys that can move a little faster out there. He did a great job of making a good run and put a heck of a shot off the post into the net."
Hannibal senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow scored off an assist by senior forward Drew Porter roughly two minutes later to tie the game up.
"I think (Neisen's goal) really just sparked us up," Hill said. "It got heads up and got momentum going our way. Then DaeShon tied it up on a nice finish, which was a lot of hard work by Drew and Bodie (Rollins) to even get that ball in there."
Neither team could break through for the remainder of the second half, forcing overtime.
It was the same in both the first and second overtimes and it came down to penalty kicks.
Hannibal and Hickman both made their first two penalty kicks, with the Kewpies missing and Hannibal hitting the third one. Both teams made the fourth penalty kick, and Terrill would deflect Hickman's fifth kick to clinch victory.
Making penalty kicks for Hannibal were Colton Dryden, Porter, Rollins and Glasgow.
"Once we got to the PKs, we like our chances when we've got Parker because we know he's going to make at least one save and he did that tonight," Hill said. "The guys who were shooting did really great. They knew where they were going and there were some real high-quality finishes."
Hannibal (8-4) will compete in the Camdenton Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Pirates plan on having a light practice on Thursday's to prepare for this weekend's tournament after two straight games that went past regulation.
"We are going to have to make sure they are ready to go and have their legs ready to go out there and compete in those three games in pretty quick order," Hill said. "We just want to make sure their legs are where they need to be and they can go out and play those three games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.