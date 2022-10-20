ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after overcoming a 2-1 deficit to Fort Zumwalt East 3-2 in the Class 4 District 4 quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Hannibal won the first set 25-17, and then dropped the next two sets 25-18 and 25-21 to FZE.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after overcoming a 2-1 deficit to Fort Zumwalt East 3-2 in the Class 4 District 4 quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Hannibal won the first set 25-17, and then dropped the next two sets 25-18 and 25-21 to FZE.
The Lady Pirates then tied the game with a 25-21 win in the fourth set and would go on to win the fifth set 15-8 to clinch victory.
Senior Kate Maune led the team with 18 kills and 20 digs, while also getting a block.
Junior Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 26 assists, while getting nine digs and three kills.
Senior setter Nora Hark had eight kills, 14 assists and 12 digs.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had four kills and three blocks.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had 13 digs and an ace.
Sophomore middle hitter Mia Ebers had four kills and a block.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had five kills.
Hannibal (20-10-1) will play Fort Zumwalt South (12-4) in the Class 4 District semifinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Zumwalt East High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.