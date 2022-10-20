Bates.jpg

File photo of Hannibal sophomore Emilia Bates (2) powers the ball over the net during the Pirates game against Illini West on Monday, Oct. 13 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after overcoming a 2-1 deficit to Fort Zumwalt East 3-2 in the Class 4 District 4 quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Hannibal won the first set 25-17, and then dropped the next two sets 25-18 and 25-21 to FZE.

