Hannibal puts away Van-Far in tournament opener

PALMYRA, Mo. — In last Friday’s loss to Kirksville, Hannibal head coach Marty Hull blamed himself for having a short bench and not resting his key players enough during the game.
Hull made sure not to repeat the same mistake in Tuesday’s Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, with the No. 3 seeded Pirates defeating No. 6 seed Van-Far 68-47.
“I was making sure that I wrote it down and tried to script out the whole first quarter to make sure I was getting kids into the game, because I get so much in the game as a coach that I forget to sub,” Hull said.
The Pirates were able to build up their lead in the first half with steady three-point shooting. Guards Tresyn Roland, Tristen Terrill and Courtland Watson combined for six three-pointers in the first half.
For the game, Hannibal combined for eight three-pointers.
Hull said he felt like his team did a better job of sharing the basketball and getting open shots in the second half.
“We talked about that at halftime, and I thought we did a better job in the second half of dribble penetrating in,” Hull said. “When the whole defense sucks in, we would kick out for even more wide-open three’s.”
Van-Far was able to keep it close by excelling from the free throw line. The Indians went 17-for-20 on free throws in the first half.
The Indians narrowed Hannibal’s lead to just two points with a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter.
Soon after, Van-Far freshman Damon Long was issued a technical foul and sat out the remainder of the game. Long finished second on the Indians with 13 points, behind senior LaTrell Wright, who scored 15 points.
That would be as close as Van-Far would come, as the Pirates raced to a 47-38 lead to close out the third quarter.
“I think it was just one of those things with our experience and size,” Hull said. “They played a lot of younger kids, and I think our constant pressure wore them down and they got tired. Of course, when their best player gets a technical and sits out the rest of the game, that helps too.”
Hannibal senior point guard Tristen Terrill scored a team-high 18 points. Junior guard Courtland Watson was second with 11 points and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Hull said Terrill has grown as a player each year he has coached him.
“He has never plateaued as a player,” Hull said. “He can shoot three’s, he can penetrate, he can set up the offense and he can dish. He doesn’t really have any shortcomings in his game. He’s just a great player.”
Hannibal senior forward Andrew Tweedy made a big impact defensively, as well as scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.
“Coach (Josh) Pickett and I sat down with Tweedy and said this is what we have to have out of you,” Hull said. “He’s really stepped up to the plate and taken it to heart. I think he’s played harder and made a concerted effort to be tougher around the basket and get those tough rebounds.”
Hannibal (4-6) moves on to face Palmyra in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
“We will try to watch a quarter or two of Palmyra to see what their strengths are,” Hull said. “We know most of their players ... and we played against them last year also.”