HANNIBAL -- All sporting events for Hannibal High School for Friday and Saturday have been postponed due to the incoming winter storm.
The Hannibal girls and boys basketball games against Kirksville scheduled for Friday night have been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 25. Both basketball teams will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week.
Other cancellations include the girls and boys wrestling tournament at Rockwood Summit and the girls swimming invitational at Smith-Cotton.
The girls swimming team will compete in the Louisiana triangular with Lutheran St. Charles in its next scheduled meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The wrestling team will compete in the road dual against Hillsboro on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
