HANNIBAL — With inclement weather hitting the region Wednesday, Hannibal was forced to postpone several athletic events.
The Pirates baseball team canceled Wednesday’s game at Quincy as well as Thursday’s game at Wentzville Holt. No makeup dates have been announced yet.
The Hannibal boys tennis match at Helias Catholic was postponed and rescheduled for April 28.
Hannibal also postponed middle school track meets at Clark County and Moberly.
Mark Twain canceled its baseball game at Moberly and has not announced a makeup date.
Culver-Stockton canceled its home baseball game against Iowa Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.