KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal road girls and boys basketball games against Kirksville scheduled for Friday have been canceled.
No makeup date has been annouced yet.
Next up on the schedule is a road doubleheader against Marshall on Friday, Feb. 11. The Lady Pirates (1-12) will take on the Lady Owls (0-8) at 6:30 p.m., while the Pirates (7-11) will take on the Owls (1-9) at 8 p.m.
