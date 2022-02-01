HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School has postponed a pair of athletic events due to the expected winter storm to hit the region.
Hannibal decided not to travel to the Warrenton quad on Tuesday, with no makeup date announced.
The girls home swim triangular meet with Louisiana and Marshall scheduled for Thursday has been canceled with no makeup date announced.
Monroe City postponed its varsity girls and boys basketball games at South Shelby originally scheduled for Tuesday night. The Panthers will make these games up on Monday, Feb. 14.
