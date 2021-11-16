HANNIBAL -- Tickets for the Hannibal Class 4 state quarterfinal football game against West Plains must be bought in advance online.
Tickets are $7 apiece and can be purchased through the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) website prior to Friday's game at Porter Stadium.
The address for tickets sales can be found at https://www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Tickets.aspx. Tickets cannot be bought at the gate or through Hannibal High School.
Hannibal (11-0) defeated Jefferson City 47-0 to win the Class 4 District 5 championship last Friday. The Pirates will host West Plains (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.