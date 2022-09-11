HANNIBAL -- Hannibal bounced back from a tough semifinal loss to take home third place in the Pirate Soccer Tournament on Saturday at Veterans Soccer Complex.
The Pirates kicked off the tournament on Friday with a dominating 9-1 win over Macomb in the opening round.
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins scored two goals and had one assist, while senior forward Drew Porter had one goal and one assist.
Sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden punched in two goals, while sophomore midfielder Clayton Neisen scored one goal and had one assist.
Also scoring goals for Hannibal in the win over Macomb was senior defender Jacob Hickman, freshman defender Pearson Parker, senior midfielder DeaShon Glasgow and senior midfielder Karson Westhoff.
Hannibal fell to Parkway Central 1-0 in a tough loss in the tournament semifinals.
The Pirates closed out the tournament with a 4-1 win over Saxony Lutheran in the third-place game to take third.
Rollins, Porter, Glasgow and Karson Westhoff each scored a goal in the third-place game. Dryden and sophomore midfielder Kevin Westhoff each had an assist.
Hannibal (3-3) will host Moberly (0-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
