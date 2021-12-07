HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls swim team placed third in their first home meet of the season at the YMCA of Hannibal on Tuesday.
The top-three teams had just five points between them. Wentzville Liberty placed first with 87 points, Wentzville Holt placed second with 84 points and Hannibal placed third with 82 points. Louisiana was fourth with 18 points and North Point was fifth with one point.
Hannibal won the 200-yard medley relay, placed third in the 400-yard free relay and second in the 200-yard free relay.
Madelyn Johnson won the 200-yard free with a time of 2:03.79.
Kaylee Michaels won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:35.43 and won the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:18.97.
Addie Ball won the 100-yard back stroke and placed third in the 200-yard free.
Emily Groth placed third in the 50-yard free.
Sarah Knickerbocker placed fourth in the 100-yard fly and fourth in the 100-yard back stroke.
Addie Wright placed seventh in the 50-yard free and eighth in the 100-yard breast stroke.
Alana Lemon placed eighth in the 50-yard free, third in the 100-yard free.
Hannibal will compete in the Louisiana Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. in its next meet.
