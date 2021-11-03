KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys swim team placed sixth out of 10 teams in the Independent League Championship at Central Academy of Excellence in a event that lasted from Monday to Tuesday.
Rockhurst won the meet with a team score of 546. Pembroke Hill was second at 408.5, Warrensburg was third at 198, Smith-Cotton was fourth at 188, St. Pius X was fifth at 185, the Pirates were sixth at 135.5, Savannah was seventh at 132, Lincoln Prep College was eighth at 85, Marshall was ninth at 30 and Summit Christian was tenth at 10.
Dawson Behl set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.18, which was good for first place in the preliminary round, and beat his older brother Dylan Behl's record of 1:01.82 set in 2012. Dawson Behl would win the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.98.
Behl also placed second in the 50-yard free with a time of 22.99.
Atticus Sternke won the 100-yard free with a time of 49.74 in the preliminary round. He would go on to win the final round with a time of 49.57.
Mahdi Behniaye placed third in the preliminary round of the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:09.41. He placed fourth in the finals with a time of 2:07.59.
Behniaye also placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.41 in the preliminary round. He would placed third in the finals with a time of 1:06.32.
Cody Allen placed 27th with a time of 31.5 in the 50-yard free.
The boys 200-yard free relay team of Behl, Gabriel Foster, Behniaye and Sternke placed second in the preliminary round with a time of 1:34.08. The Hannibal team then placed fifth in the finals with a time of 1:42.89.
Hannibal will compete in the state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex on Friday, Nov. 12.
