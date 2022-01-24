PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team competed in the 50th annual Platte County wrestling invitational on Friday and Saturday and placed sixth as a team.
The biggest highlight of the weekend was senior Trevor Wilson (170) earning the 100th pin of his career, which broke a school record. Wilson finished 7-0 and in first place in his weight class after winning six matches by fall and one by technical fall.
Sophomore Tristen Essig (120) won all six of his matches to earn a tournament championship. Essig won three matches by fall and three by major decisions.
Sophomore Reign Creech (106) finished second and sophomore Cody Culp (126) finished third.
Sophomore Peyton Elliot (138), senior Ashton Braden (195) and sophomore Ryan Ross (285) finished fifth.
Sophomore Koen Ramage (145) finished sixth and freshman Austin Closser (160) finished eighth.
Hannibal will host a dual against Ft. Zumwalt North in its next meet on Thursday at 6 p.m.
