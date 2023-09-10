HANNIBAL -- Hannibal finished second in the Pirate Soccer Tournament after going a combined 2-1 over Friday and Saturday
The Pirates fell to Hickman 1-0 in overtime in the championship game.
Updated: September 10, 2023 @ 3:56 pm
In the semifinal game on Saturday, Hannibal rallied back to defeat Sikeston 3-2 with Chase Askey getting the game-winning goal, his career first.
Bodie Rollins knocked in a pair of goals for Hannibal, while Austin Salerno and Colton Dryden getting assists.
In Friday's opening game, Hannibal came away with an 8-1 win over Macomb.
Rollins had a hat trick against Macomb and two assists.
Dryden had a goal and an assist.
Brodie Wilson and Salerno each had a goal, which were career firsts for each player.
Preston Parker also scored a goal.
Maddox Tharp and Kevin Westhoff each had an assist.
Up next for Hannibal (5-2) is a road game against Moberly (2-1) on Tuesday.
