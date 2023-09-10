rollins.JPG

Hannibal forward Bodie Rollins celebrates after scoring a game-tying goal against Sikeston on Saturday at Veterans Soccer Field.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal finished second in the Pirate Soccer Tournament after going a combined 2-1 over Friday and Saturday

The Pirates fell to Hickman 1-0 in overtime in the championship game.

