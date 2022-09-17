XC.jpg

The 2022 Hannibal cross country team. Front row left to right: Jocelyn Dorsey, Jordan Puterbaugh, Ava Bonvillian, Riah Wigfall, Matti Harvey and Katie Locke. Middle row: Manager Colin Coniglio. Back row: Josh Jaworski, Jace Miller, David Lightle, Eli Hess, Cameron Nichols, Matt Septer, Gage Akright, David Munger, Jonas Thompson and Tanner Allen. Not pictured: Sam Schisler and Piper Berhorst.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with the boys team placing second and the girls team placing seventh at the Fulton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning.

Hannibal senior Cameron Nichols led the way for Hannibal with an 11th place finish at 18:10.26.

