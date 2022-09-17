FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with the boys team placing second and the girls team placing seventh at the Fulton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning.
Hannibal senior Cameron Nichols led the way for Hannibal with an 11th place finish at 18:10.26.
Right behind Nichols was sophomore David Munger, who placed 12th at 18:13.69.
Other finishes for the Hannibal boys team included senior Eli Hess placing 24th at 19:01.48, freshman Jonas Thompson placing 49th at 20:05.29, junior Sam Schisler placing 52nd at 20:11.87, freshman Tanner Allen placing 96th at 21:58.61 and freshman Gage Akright placing 103rd at 22:09.80.
Palmyra placed 18th as a team in the boys race.
Leading the way for Palmyra was junior Jacob Barnes, who placed 84th at 21:16.36.
Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey led the way on the girls side with a 13th place finish at 21:37.93.
Other Hannibal girls finishers included freshman Piper Berhorst placing 49th at 25:09.28, sophomore Ava Bonvillian placing 50th at 25:13.20, freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placing 58th at 25:46.99, freshman Matilynn Harvey placing 80th at 27:05.57, sophomore Riah Wigfall placing 87th at 27:29.07
Palmyra did not have enough girls to qualify as a team, but freshman Maiya Reese led the way with a 47th place finish at 24:55.54.
