MOBERLY, Mo. — Hannibal finished second overall in the Moberly Invitational at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Westran won the meet with a team score of 312, while the Pirates finished at 339.
Pirates sophomore Quinn Thomas was the meet’s medalist with a four-under 66. Ashlin Sharkey took sixth place with a career-low score of 79.
Hannibal will host a tournament at Norwoods Golf Course on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Among the school competing in the tournament include Canton, Centralia, Clark County, Clopton, Fulton, Highland, Kirksville, Monroe City, Palmyra, Silex, South Shelby and Troy Buchanan.
