HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls swimming team held its first meet of the new year, placing second out of four teams at the YMCA of Hannibal on Monday.
Ft. Zumwalt West won the meet with 128 team points. Hannibal was second with 88 points, Louisiana was third with 22 points and North Point was fourth with 20 points.
Hannibal's Madelyn Johnson placed first in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:03.71. She also won the 500-yard free with a time of 5:29.21.
Hannibal's Emily Groth won the 100-yard free with a time of 1:04.48. She also placed second in the 200-yard free.
Hannibal's Addie Ball placed third in both the 100-yard fly and the 100-yard backstroke.
In the 50-yard free, Sarah Knickerbocker placed second and Kaylee Michaels placed third.
The Hannibal 400-yard free relay team of Johnson, Knickerbocker, Michaels and Groth placed first with a time of 4:16.52.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team of Groth, Michaels, Knickerbocker and Johnson placed second with a time of 1:58.98.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Addie Wright, Alana Lemon, Ball and Knickerbocker placed third with a time of 2:25.41.
