ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls swim team placed second in the Ft. Zumwalt South triangular meet on Thursday.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the meet with a team score of 155, Hannibal was second at 74 and Louisiana was third at 30.
Hannibal's Madelyn Johnson won the 200-yard free with a time of 2:04.75, as well as the 100-yard free with a time of 59.58.
Pirates swimmer Addie Ball won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.82. She also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.82 and placed second in the 100-yard free with a time of 1:09.40.
Hannibal's Alana Lemon placed second in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:50.15 and second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:38.73.
Pirates swimmer Emily Groth placed second in the 50-yard free with a time of 28.65 and second in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:13.88.
Hannibal's Addie Wright placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:21.86.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Ball, Groth, Johnson and Wright placed second with a time of 2:15.03.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team of Wright, Lemon, Groth and Johnson placed second with a time of 2:00.41.
Next up for Hannibal is a road meet with John Burroughs School on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
