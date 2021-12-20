ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Ft. Zumwalt East boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, bringing home second place as a team and three individual tournament champions.
Reign Creech (106) finished 3-0 to win the tournament championship in his weight class. Cody Culp (126) and Tristen Essig (132) both finished 4-0 to win their tournament championships.
Peyton Elliot (138) finished 2-1 and Brady Zimmerman (220) finished 4-1 to place second in their weight classes.
Koen Ramage (145) went 4-1 on his way to a third-place finish.
Nathan Messina (152) went 1-2 and placed fourth, while Trevor Wilson (170) went 1-1 and finished fourth.
Ryan Ross (285) went 2-2 on his way to a fifth-place finish.
On Friday, the Hannibal girls wrestling team competed. Sidney Zimmerman went 2-1 and finished fifth, while Riah Wigfall went 1-1.
Hannibal will compete in the Moberly quad meet with Kirksville and Marshall in its next meet on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
