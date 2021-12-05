O'FALLON, Mo. -- Despite missing several wrestlers due to football, Hannibal finished second overall in the Ft. Zumwalt Tournament on Saturday.
Winning tournament championships were Tristen Essig (120), Cody Culp (126), Chad Culp (132), Nathan Messina (152) and Trevor Wilson (160).
Reign Creech (106) finished second after falling in the finals by a 8-2 decision.
Hannibal will compete in the Farmington Invitational on Saturday in the Pirates next action, with the tournament starting at 10 a.m.
