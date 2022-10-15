MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal finished second in both the boys and girls races as a team in the North Central Missouri Conference cross country meet on Saturday morning at Indian Foothills Golf Course.
Senior Cameron Nichols placed second with a time of 17:35.75 to lead the way for the Hannibal boys team.
Sophomore David Munger placed third with a time of 17:41.27, while senior Eli Hess placed sixth with a time of 17:55.05.
Rounding out the boys team were Sam Schisler placing 17th, freshman David Allen placing 18th and freshman Gage Akright placing 25th.
Nichols, Munger and Hess each earned All-Conference selections.
Fulton won as a team in the boys race, with Mexico senior Thomas Peuster placing first overall with a time of 17:25.22.
Junior Jocelyn Dorsey led the way for the Hannibal girls team, placing second with a time of 20:54.90.
Sophomore Ava Bonvillian placed seventh with a time of 22:34.67.
Rounding out the girls team were freshman Piper Berhorst placing 12th, freshman Matilynn Harvey placing 13th, freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placing 14th and senior Katie Locke placing 36th.
Dorsey, Bonvillian, Berhorst, Harvey and Puterbaugh each earned All-Conference honors.
Mexico won as a team in the girls race, with Fulton junior Emery Mayfield placing first overall with a time of 19:36.45.
Up next for Hannibal is the Bowling Green Invitational on Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.
