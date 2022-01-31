ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys wrestling team placed ninth out of 35 teams in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial Tournament at Francis Howell High School on Saturday.
Reign Creech (106) took third place, Tristen Essig (120) took fourth place, Cody Culp (126) took third place, Trevor Wilson (170) took second place and Brady Zimmerman (220) took fourth place.
The Hannibal girls wrestling team competed in the Seckman Tournament on Saturday in their final regular season match. Riah Wigfall took fourth place, Baylee Butler took fifth place, Sidney Zimmerman took fourth place and Ava Garnet took first place.
The Hannibal girls wrestling team will compete in the district meet at North Point High School on Friday and Saturday.
Hannibal will compete in a boys quad wrestling match at Warrenton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. that also includes Ft. Zumwalt East and Westminster Christian Academy.
