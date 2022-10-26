HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys soccer team is well represented on the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team this season.
Hannibal won its third straight conference title, sharing the NCMC crown with Marshall after splitting the season series.
A total of nine Pirate players were named to the All-Conference team on Wednesday.
Making the All-Conference First Team for Hannibal were senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill, freshman defender Cooper Scott, junior defender Thomas Janes, sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden, senior forward Drew Porter and sophomore forward Bodie Rollins.
Making the All-Conference Second Team for Hannibal were junior defender Graysen Crabill, senior midfielder Karson Westhoff and senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow.
Rounding out the All-Conference First Team were Fulton defender Dalton Jones, Kirksville defender Turner Petersen, Marshall defender Jason Diaz, Marshall defender Jeison Reyes, Fulton midfielder Christian Mahoro, Marshall midfielder Alejandro Hernandez, Marshall midfielder Danis Alvarez, Marshall forward Erick Salmeron and Marshall forward Derick Juarez.
Rounding out the All-Conference Second Team were Mexico goalkeeper Emille Scanavino, Kirksville defender Joel Mukatu, Marshall defender Oduver Alvarez, Mexico defender Declan Gleeson, Moberly defender Drake Briscoe, Kirksville midfielder Will Tiedemann, Mexico midfielder Fernando Guzman, Moberly midfielder Ryan O'Loughlin, Fulton forward Jayden Ayers, Fulton forward Luke Holland and Kirksville forward Gavin Pike.
Hannibal finished the regular season with a 19-5 record. The Pirates will play North Point (11-9) in the first round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.