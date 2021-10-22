BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys cross country team placed fourth out of 35 teams in the Bowling Green Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Blair Oaks won the boys race, with Father Tolton placing second and St. Charles placing third ahead of Hannibal. Rounding out the top-five were Bowling Green in fifth place.
Mark Twain placed ninth overall in the boys race. Marion County placed 18th and Palmyra placed 19th. Monroe City did not qualify as a team.
Southern Boone junior Connor Burns won the race with a time of 15:33.56. New Bloomfield placed second at 15:53.48 and Bowling Green sophomore Ben Chance placed third at 16:35.17.
Leading the way for Hannibal was junior Eli Hess, who placed 19th with a time of 17:44.67.
Rouding out Hannibal's team were junior Cameron Nichols placing 22nd at 17:54.97, senior Xavier Damotte placing 23rd at 17:55.24, freshman David Munger placing 38th at 18:12.97 and sophomore Reign Creech in 45th at 18:28.87.
Other local boys runners included Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt placing 27th at 17:58.93, Marion County freshman Levi Wright placing 48th at 18:33.90, Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan placing 51st at 18:34.65, Mark Twain junior Brandon Black placing 53rd at 18:36.39, Mark Twain senior Will Owen placing 57th at 18:48.05, Palmyra junior Connor Bross placing 66th at 18:57.81, Monroe City junior Jackson Wheeler placing 70th at 19:13.35 and Palmyra senior Dakota Snyder placing 71st at 19:14.01.
Hannibal did not have a full girls team to qualify for the race. Father Tolton won the girls race, with Southern Boone placing second, Centralia placing third, Blair Oaks placing fourth and Monroe City placing fifth.
Mark Twain placed 13th, while Marion County and Palmyra did not qualify as teams in the girls race.
Father Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes won the girls race with a time of 17:55.78. Southern Boone sophomore Alexandra Volkart placed second at 18:38.02 and Centralia junior Jozelynn Bostick placed third at 19:17.54.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placed 18th at 21:20.67 and freshman Ava Bonvillian placed 62nd at 23:49.28.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams placed 10th with a time of 20:13.93. Sophomore Ella Hays placed 25th at 21:57.22, freshman Audri Youngblood placed 47th at 23:06.15, freshman Avery Johnson placed 80th at 24:54.41 and freshman Gracee Foss placed 81st at 25:00.61 to round out Monroe City's team.
Other local girls runners included Marion County senior Delaney Straus placing 15th at 21:07.18, Mark Twain sophomore Cynthia Resor placing 38th at 22:44.94, Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis placing 46th at 23:04.77 and Palmyra junior Alyssa Noland placing 58th at 23:42.12.
Hannibal will compete in the district meet at Washington on Saturday, Oct. 30.
