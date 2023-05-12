HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Pirates are well-represented on the North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference Team with four players making the cut.
Junior shortstop Kane Wilson was a All-Conference selection for the second straight season.
Wilson broke the Pirates single-season hits record for the second straight year with 44 hits, while also setting a new mark in RBIs with 44.
Senior left-handed pitcher Evan Harsell earned his first career All-Conference selection.
Sophomore second baseman Colton Dryden picked up his first All-Conference selection.
Dryden batted .333 with a .986 OPS and tied Wilson with the team lead with five home runs.
First baseman Cooper Scott made the All-Conference Team as a freshman
Scott had a .379 batting average and .508 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot for Hannibal. He also led the team with 18 stolen bases and played good defense at first base.
Hannibal finished second in the conference behind Fulton and had a 17-16 record in the regular season.
Rounding out the pitchers on the All-NCMC Team were Fulton senior Dustin Hagens, Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson, Moberly sophomore Jackson Engel, Moberly sophomore Mitchell Bruce and Marshall junior Aiden Coffman.
Rounding out the position players on the All-NCMC Team were Kirksville senior Dominic Cahalan, Fulton junior Ethan Burt, Kirksville senior Jalen Kent, Mexico senior Andrew Runge, Moberly freshman Kyler Fanning, Kirksville senior Drew Chrisman, Fulton sophomore Ethan Millius, Fulton senior Walker Gohring, Mexico senior Tyler Thoenen, Marshall sophomore Ian Miles, Moberly senior Braedon Hunt and Fulton sophomore Wyatt Wilfley.
