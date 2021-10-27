HANNIBAL -- Class 4 District 8 volleyball champion Hannibal had five players on the All-District Team that was announced on Wednesday.
Making the First Team for Hannibal was senior outside hitter Bella Falconer and junior setter Nora Hark.
Hannibal put junior outside hitter Kate Maune on the Second Team. Senior outside hitter Kendel Locke and sophomore middle hitter Courtney Locke were Honorable Mention selections.
Rounding out the First Team All-District selections were Kirksville outside hitter Corrine Vorkink, Warrenton outside hitter Josey Schipper, Warrenton setter Abby Hammerberg, Mexico outside hitter Jessica Stephens and Fulton middle hitter Quiara Walton.
Rounding out the Second Team All-District selections were Kirksville libero Malea Nelson, Warrenton libero Alyssa Bruce, Kirksville setter Sophia Harris, Fulton middle hitter Mariah Reed, Kirksville middle hitter Ellen McNeely and Warrenton outside hitter Ella Smith.
Rounding out the Honorable Mention selections were Warrenton outside hitter Olivia Morgan, Fulton setter Olivia Huff, Mexico setter Alyse Wilson, Mexico middle hitter Emily Nunan, Fulton libero Emily Elias, Kirksville outside hitter Lauren Xander, Mexico setter Elizabeth Joiner and Mexico libero Aleigha Jackson.
