HANNIBAL -- It was a big night for the Hannibal girls soccer team on and off the field on Tuesday.
Hannibal came away with a big 8-0 win over North Central Missouri Conference opponent to stay perfect within the conference.
Just as important, the Hannibal soccer program raised $1,000 to donate to those battling cancer.
"It feels pretty good, especially on our Kicking Cancer Night," said Hannibal sophomore midfielder Macy Behrens. "We are playing for all of these survivors and it was just a really proud moment for us."
Prior to the game, the Hannibal girls soccer game honored cancer survivors.
"It just a great feeling that we have this group of people, both team and their families," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "This is one of those nights we look forward to every year and both programs do this. It's one of more exciting nights that we can come out and raise this money and honor people before the game like we do."
Sophomore goalkeeper Ava Turner and the Hannibal defense recorded its fifth shutout of the season.
It was also a big night for sophomore forward Abbie Martin and freshman Kegan Greening, who both scored four goals.
"I think that our whole team possessed really well and our whole team got those balls to give them those opportunities," Behrens said. "They were able to finish them and they are good at what they do."
The game was scoreless for the first 26 minutes until Martin punched in a goal.
"It was a defensive struggle early on," Hill said. "I think Moberly defended really well. They've got numbers behind the ball and put pressure on us in the midfield. i thought we were stringing some passes together. We hit the crossbar a couple of times. Moberly did a good job of defending and clearing out. Their keeper made a couple of nice saves."
Four minutes later, Greening scored to give Hannibal a 2-0 lead.
Martin scored her second goal with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half, with Hannibal entering halftime with a 3-0 lead.
Greening scored a goal in the opening minutes of the second half off of a corner kick.
Soon after, Greening scored her second goal in two minutes and third overall to give Hannibal a 5-0 lead.
Martin scored her third goal 14 minutes into the second half.
It was quickly followed by Greening's fourth goal.
Martin closed out the game with her fourth goal with 11:37 remaining in the second half.
"Honestly on Abbie's fourth one, she spent the last 20 minutes on the field trying to set other people up," Hill said. "She just happened to get a nice ball in. Addie Wright got the ball in the midfield and sent the through ball to her and at that point, there's not much else you are going to do. We are not going to stop a breakaway to let someone else try to score."
Up next for Hannibal (10-6, 7-0) is a road game against conference foe Mexico (2-14-1) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Hannibal defeated Mexico 8-0 on April 3 in their previous meeting this season.
"It looks like (Mexico has) been playing quite a bit better as of late," Hill said. "I feel like they have improved and their coach ahs done a nice job with them this year. They've been putting some goals here as of late. It's one of those games that we'll have to go out and execute the stuff we want to do and try to take control of the game early on."
Hannibal will then compete in the Laker Shootout at Camdenton High School over the weekend, facing West Plains (5-8) on Friday and Richland (2-7-1) and Father Tolton (7-5) on Saturday.
"We are very excited to go out to Camdenton," Behrens said. "Show everybody what we can do and what we've been working on."
