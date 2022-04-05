HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys golf team was back in action for the second straight day on Tuesday, tying South Shelby for the win in a quad meet at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal and South Shelby led the pack with team scores of 166. Bowling Green scored a 178 and the Hannibal junior varsity team put up a 192.
Quinn Thomas was the meet medalist with a score of 35. Courtland Watson was second at 41. Jack Parker and Jackson Karr both scored at 45, while Ashlin Sharkey shot a 46.
Hannibal’s next meet will be on Tuesday, April 12 at Heritage Hills Golf Course against Moberly.
Palmyra won a golf triangular at Jackson Park Golf Course against Highland and Monroe City on Tuesday.
Palmyra had a team score of 178, while Monroe City had a 188 and Highland had a 189.
Aaron Ritchey led the way for Palmyra golfers with a score of 41.
Up next for Palmyra is a road dual against Centralia on Thursday at 4 p.m.
