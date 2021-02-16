PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Hannibal and Palmyra girls and boys varsity basketball games scheduled for Tuesday at Palmyra High School has been canceled due to weather conditions.
No make up date for the games have been announced.
Hannibal is scheduled to host Moberly on Wednesday, which are make up dates from Feb. 11. The girls game will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game starting at 8 p.m.
Palmyra is scheduled to host Monroe City on Thursday, which are make up dates from Feb. 9. The girls game will start at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 7:30 p.m.