HANNIBAL -- Going into Saturday's boys basketball game against Mexico, Hannibal had only one practice in the past week and the rust showed.
The Bulldogs came away with a 54-39 win over the Pirates at Korf Gymnasium, the first game in over a week for Hannibal.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said the layoff put Hannibal out of rhythm.
"We've been shooting about 40 to 50% from three pretty consistently and we got a lot of wide open three's we just missed," Hull said. "Sometimes we don't always play with defensive energy when our offense is suffering a bit."
One player in particular the Pirates had trouble defending was Mexico junior Daeye Miller, who scored a team-high 21 points for the Bulldogs. Junior Isaiah Reams added 14 points for Mexico.
"We had a good game plan going in," Hull said. "We watched tape and knew their strengths and weaknesses. We knew the Miller kid was a great offensive rebounder and it just so happened for some reason we didn't box him out."
The game was close in the first quarter, with neither team able to get much going. Mexico held a 10-8 lead after a quarter of play and took a 26-19 lead to halftime.
The second half is where the game got away from Hannibal, as Mexico outscored the Pirates by a 28-21 margin.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hull pulled his starters and put his bench players in to shake things up.
Hull said he was wanting a more fiery response from his team when he pulled his starters and put in the reserves.
"Those of those kids were playing completely out of position, forwards or centers playing guard spots," Hull said. "I thought Mexico tried to trap and press them and I thought they did well ... When I took my starters out and put those guys in, they only gave up four points in three minutes."
Senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a team-high 13 points for the Pirates. Junior guard Aaris Stolte added 11 points, including three three-pointers.
Sophomore guard Haden Robertson was not much of a factor offensively, scoring only four points. However, Hull pointed to Robertson's contributions on defense and rebounding.
"I thought Haden Robertson played an outstanding game," Hull said. "He got hit early in the stomach early in the second quarter and was throwing up at halftime. He still came out and busted his butt the whole game."
Hannibal (7-10) has four games coming up next week. The Pirates will play at Palmyra (11-7) in its next game on Tuesday.
Hull plans on having a tough practice on Monday to help prepare his team for the coming week.
"Just go one game at a time basically," Hull said. "We've got Palmyra on Tuesday and hopefully we can practice on Monday and look at two or three different things. We are getting to the point right now were we need to worry more about ourselves and what we are doing, and probably less about the other team."