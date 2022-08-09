HANNIBAL — The mood is bright at the Hannibal tennis court with the girls team coming off its most successful season in over a decade.
While the Lady Pirates fell a game short of a district title, they won 13 games for the first time in 11 years.
"We had a really good record last year, so I would like for us to kind of continue (with) that record," said Hannibal senior Willa Waelder. "For me personally, I would like to keep up with the same winning streak as well."
Hannibal graduated two All-Conference selections last season, but return three All-Conference players, including First Team picks Irelan Lomax and Brynn Burton.
Junior Lanie Privett was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season and played at the Quincy Racquet Club over the summer, while also participating in summer workouts with Hannibal.
"Last year, I was almost undefeated, so this year my goal is to try to be undefeated again," Privett said. "(I want to) get further in singles and team districts."
Another change for the team is the promotion of Tony Kuse to head coach, after he served as an assistant under former head coach Abbey Jeffries.
"It's been a very seamless transition," Kuse said. "All of the girls are used to my coaching style. They kind of know how my coaching style works."
Kuse said their is a lot of enthusiasm and optimism as the season approaches.
"You kind of got to manage your expectations," Kuse said. "It's a new year. We've got a new group of girls, have a large group of freshmen coming in and there's a lot of restructuring on the varsity and JV side. Just looking at what we did last year and use it as a motivation tool. We did it last year, there's no reason we can't do it again."
There are three open spots on the varsity team with the graduations of Emma Haner and Brooklyn Haye, along with an injury to Gracie Martin.
There is open competition for those varsity spots with the season weeks away.
"We have lots of new players," Kuse said. "I'm open to whatever happens on the courts. They have challenge spots available. They have to come out and they have to show up to compete for those spots."
Waelder is competing for a varsity spot after primarily playing on the JV singles and doubles teams last year.
"I personally like playing doubles so I know it's not fully dependent on me," Waelder said. "I can always kind of have someone else to help me out. If I can't get to a ball, chances are they can get to it. It just kind of makes it easier and makes me less nervous when I play doubles."
Privett was on both the singles and doubles varsity teams last season.
"I like both," Privett said. "I think I like singles a little bit more just because this is the only team sport I've ever played. Doubles is a lot of fun as well. You really have to communicate with your partner and have good chemistry."
Kuse has had the team work on strategy behind the game during practice.
"Really looking at the strategy as far as opening up the court, getting better opponents to move side-to-side," Kuse said. "Getting them to work on their shot arsenal so we're not hitting the same shot over and over."
The players have noticed that Kuse will switch things up at practice and cover different areas of the game.
"Sometimes it would be back hands, and sometimes it would be high balls and back shots," Waelder said. "He can kind of see what we are struggling with at the moment today. Today, we did wider shots. Just making sure we are moving on the court and we can still get to where we need to be getting to."
Hannibal has several big matchups on its schedule this year, including tough conference opponents and cross-state rivals Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame.
Perhaps the biggest rivalry is a friendly one with Hannibal's neighbors to the north, Palmyra.
"I'm looking forward to playing Palmyra," Privett said. "We always play them twice every year. So that's a match I'm looking forward to since we hit with a lot of the same girls and we are neighbors. It's always a tough match."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- Kirksville
Aug. 29 -- at Troy Buchanan
Aug. 31 -- Fulton
Sept. 1 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 3 -- at Hickman
Sept. 5 -- at Battle
Sept. 6 -- at Mexico
Sept. 8 -- at Moberly
Sept. 13 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 15 -- Marshall
Sept. 19 -- Palmyra
Sept. 20 -- at Quincy
Sept. 22 -- Moberly
Sept. 24 -- Hannibal Invitational
Sept. 26 -- Capital City
Sept. 28 -- North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.