HANNIBAL -- Hannibal welcomed the Fulton Hornets to Porter Stadium on Friday night hoping to continue its momentum entering North Central Missouri Conference play after a huge win over Troy Buchanan in Week 3.
The Pirates controlled the game from the opening whistle and came away with a 77-6 win over the Hornets.
“Kids are always ready to play," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. We have a lot of kids who can make great plays on offense and defense. I’ve said this since the beginning of the year, we’ve got a lot of guys that can carry the ball and we’ve got a dang good offensive line, our starters and rotators as well. I was really proud of us and our attitudes, really focusing on ourselves and everyone being ready to play at any given time.”
Hannibal stifled Fulton's first possession after several plays that moved the ball down the field by Malik Douglas and quarterback Tyson Douglas.
The Pirates forced a punt by Fulton and Aneyas Williams on the punt return would let the ball roll, but then picked the ball up and ran the ball all the way down the field for a 72-yard touchdown for the Pirates giving them a 7-0 lead.
Hannibal would do an onside kick and recover the ball on the Hornets 48-yard line. The Pirates would then take no time with only three plays with a run by Mike Ferreira, a 37-yard pass to Wiliams, and a four-yard touchdown run by Ferreira to take a 13-0 lead.
The Hannibal offense would take no time again to find the end zone in its next possession, only needing five plays with a three-yard touchdown pass to Karter Reed from quarterback Waylon Anders. The extra point would be no good and Pirates would lead 19-0.
The Hornets’ offense would answer right back with only two plays with a run by Malik Davis and a halfback pass to Gabe DeFily to find the end zone and get the Hornets on the board. The defensive line would block the extra point from the Hornets making them trail 19-6.
The Pirates offense would continue to dominate and do their job this time only needing three plays to score after Cody Culp ran the ball 20 yards for a first down, Anders ran the ball for 16 yards and Anders passed the ball to Pirate newcomer Mike Ford for his first touchdown of the season.
The Pirates offense would continue to explode and dominate needing only one play with a Anders doing a quarterback fake hand off to Ferreria and ran the ball himself for a touchdown, giving the Pirates a 33-6 lead.
Hannibal’s offense continued to pour it on, with Ferreira running in an eight-yard touchdown run to take a 40-6 lead.
Aaron Daughtery intercepted a pass to end Fulton's next possession in just the second play.
The Pirates offense would take advantage of that interception and once again find the endzone with a two-yard pass to Ford, giving the Pirates a 47-6 lead and enforcing the running clock for the second half of the game.
“He’s a transfer kid from New Jersey," said Gschwender. "His family is originally from here and the kid can play. I’ve talked to his old coach and his old coach is excited for him. He hates to lose him but is excited he is coming to a good program that can showcase his talent. Moved in this weekend and will be a good addition. He’s got a great attitude, works his butt off, and just fits right in.”
The Hornets would continue to be denied by the Pirates defense. Pirates’ offense would continue to dominate this game with runs by Ferreira, Reed, but would find the end zone with a 6-yard run by Culp to give the Pirates a 54-6 lead.
The Hornets’ offense would continue to struggle as the Pirates defense would continue to be too much for them as Tyson Douglas would be sacked in the end zone for a safety by Noah Young and Tre Hoskins to put the Pirates up 56-6.
Fulton would kick back to the Pirates and Ford would once again find the end zone on a 63-yard punt return touchdown, giving the Pirates a 63-6 lead going into halftime.
Austin Closser found the end zone on a three-yard run, giving the Pirates a 70-6 lead early in the third quarter.
The Pirates offense would see new players coming in for some action. Sophomore Jared Duccini would enter the game and the Pirate crowd would go wild. Landyn Essig would have an explosive run for the Pirates moving them to the Hornets 14-yard line. It would be Nick Ferreira that would find the end zone for the Pirates for his first varsity touchdown, giving the Pirates a 77-6 lead.
Hannibal with the 77-point total would have the second highest points in a game, almost breaking the first highest record from 1920 against Carthage with a total of 80.
“It was a game where we could get some of our rotators in and younger kids in to get some great experience in that are coming down the line," said Hannibal assistant coach Chris Nicholas. "I am happy about the outcome. Played hard and just got to go back to work.”
Anders went 6-for-8 passing for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
Ferreira was Hannibal's leading rusher with nine carries for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Pirates (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Mexico to take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
