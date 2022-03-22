HANNIBAL -- Hannibal announced the hiring of Madison Kinsel as its new softball head coach on Tuesday.
Kinsel is in her first year as a sixth grade math teacher at Hannibal Middle School, after serving as a student-teacher prior to that.
"Being in the district (this year) was the first step," Kinsel said. "Then applying for the job I was really excited about. I always wanted to be a head coach. Just being able to accept this position is a dream come true."
Kinsel takes over the head coaching position from Andrew Pollard.
Prior to coming to Hannibal, Kinsel played softball for Palmyra High School and also played collegiately with Central Methodist University and Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Kinsel said her experience playing catcher, first base and outfield will help players with their roles.
"It allows me to have more of an understanding of multiple positions instead of just a couple," Kinsel said. "Being able to understand what each position is going through and how I can help them."
Kinsel met with the softball team at the high school auditorium Tuesday morning.
"I was excited," Kinsel said. "A lot of them were anxious about meeting the new coach, but I had great questions (from them) that they asked. It makes me understand they are excited for this new season and are ready to play on the field."
Another thing that will be new for the 2022 softball season is a new turf field.
Kinsel feels that the upgrades to the softball field will help the team.
"I'm excited because it will help with the weather," Kinsel said. "We will be able to play more games because it does soak up more. Also, I think turf has a lot of positives. Mainly because it's going to be level. We don't have to worry about bad hops and we don't have to worry about grass being gone in the outfield."
One of Kinsel's first objectives as head coach is to improve team bonding.
"That's something that hasn't been there in the past," Kinsel said. "Being able to make sure that they understand team bonding is important because it is a team sport. I'm aking sure that they understand the relationships we have with one another does effect what happens on and off the field."
Hannibal is coming off a 5-20 season where they advanced to the second round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament.
Among the returning players include All-District center fielder Alana Pfeifer and shortstop Chloe Simms.
"Obviously I do want the girls to win," Kinsel said. "So being able to improve on the previous record of 5-20 (is a goal). Being able to teach the girls what they use in softball they can used outside of it after they graduate."
