Hannibal moving on to district soccer finals

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Hannibal boys soccer team will be moving on to the Class 3 District 7 Finals after defeating No. 3 seed Marshall 1-0, the third win over the Owls this season.
The game was decided by one goal, with Hannibal senior midfielder Trevauhn Jenkins scoring with 10 minutes remaining in the second half. Sophomore midfielder Karson Westhoff had the assist.
That would be all Hannibal would need as defense dominated the district semifinal game against Marshall.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said the Owls defense was focused on shutting down sophomore midfielder Drew Porter, opening up opportunities for other players to score.
“I think that’s been a strength of ours throughout the year,” Hill said. “We don’t necessarily rely on one man to carry us offensively. Tonight, Trevauhn was the one who stepped up as a senior to keep his season alive.”
Neither team was able to get much going offensively, with the game being scoreless entering halftime.
Hill said the Pirates played well enough to advance, but his team could have played better.
“I don’t think we played our best,” Hill said. “I think Marshall had a lot to do with that (because) they were playing ver well. They were doing enough to take away chances that we were trying to create, but the guys just stuck with it.”
Familiarity between the two teams played a role in the close game in the district final. Hannibal won the two previous meetings, defeating Marshall on the road 1-0 on Sept. 26 and defeating the Owls again at home on Oct. 24, 4-1.
“At this point in the season, we already played each other twice in the year and we play each other twice every single year,” Hill said. “They know who our offensive threats are and we know the same thing with them. So, I think that’s a big part of why it ended up being a 1-0 game.”
Goalkeeper Parker Terrill and the Hannibal defense earned its seventh shutout of the season.
It was the third shutout for the Pirates defense in the past five games.
“I think (our defense) have grown so much as a unit as the year has gone on,” Hill said. “I think they have been playing so well together as of late. That’s a huge part of our team’s success that they are able to hold it down for us in the back.”
Hannibal (15-4) will face the winner of the semifinal match between Ft. Zumwalt South and Warrenton on Wednesday at 6 p.m., at the Ft. Zumwalt South soccer field.
Hill said it most likely the Pirates will play No. 1 seed Ft. Zumwalt South in Wednesday’s district final.
“It’s going to be a real tough one on Wednesday,” Hill said. “The guys are ready to go. We want to keep this thing moving and they want to keep their season going.”