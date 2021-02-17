HANNIBAL -- Hannibal has postponed its home basketball doubleheader against Moberly that was scheduled for Wednesday night due to weather conditions.
The two schools are looking for a reschedule date, but nothing has been announced yet.
Hannibal has home games on consecutive days for both its girls and boys basketball team scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Hannibal will host Fulton with the girls game starting at 6:30 p.m. and the boys game starting at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Hannibal will host Marshall with the girls game starting at 1 p.m.. and the boys game starting at 2:30 p.m.