FULTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal Middle School cross country team competed in the Fulton Invitational on Saturday.
The Hannibal girls team placed third out of nine teams and 112 individual runners. Jordan Puterbuagh was the top finisher for Hannibal in 25th place. Rounding out Hannibal's top-five runners included Mattie Harvey at 31st, Grace Munger at 33rd, Piper Berhorst at 37th and Mikyla Harsell at 50th.
The Hannibal boys team finished seventh out of 14 teams and 161 individual runners. Cooper Scott was the top finisher for Hannibal in 29th place. Rounding out Hannibal's top-five runners included Kohen Westhoff at 47th, David Grainger at 52nd, Gage Akright at 56th and Leighton Hudson at 57th.
The Hannibal middle school team also competed in the Running Raider Race at Quincy Notre Dame last Tuesday.
The girls team placed fourth out of 10 teams and 120 runners. Puterbuagh was the top girls runner in 20th place.
The boys team placed fifth out of 13 teams and