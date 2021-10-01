MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal middle school cross country team raced in a 1.9 mile race on Thursday at the Moberly Invitational.
The boys team placed eighth out of 12 teams with 205 points. There were 153 individual runners and Southern Boone won the race.
Zach Locke was the top runner for the Hannibal boys team, placing 25th with a time of 12:58.02.
Rounding out Hannibal's top-five boys runners were Cooper Scott in 43rd place, Kyle Locke in 68th place, Kohen Westhoff in 71st place and David Grainger in 73rd place.
Other boys who ran included Zane Lomax in 75th place, Gage Akright in 76th place, Leighton Hudson in 78th place, Alejandro Gonzalez in 117th place, Camden Gheens in 119th place, Wyatt Terrill in 121st place, Jay Arnold in 123rd place, Noah Kuse in 124th place, Braiden Earhardt in 127th place and Hunter Urbeck in 152nd place.
The girls team placed second out of eight teams with 55 points. There were 114 individual runnres and Southern Boone also won the girls race.
Jordan Puterbaugh was the top runner for the Hannibal girls team, placing 18th with a time of 14:14.97.
Rounding out Hannibal's top-five girls runners were Matti Harvey in 20th place, Grace Munger in 22nd place, Piper Berhorst in 25th place and Mikyla Harsell in 40th place.
Other girls who ran included Kasey DeStefane in 67th place and Danica Selle in 76th place.