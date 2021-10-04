QUINCY, Ill. -- The Hannibal Middle School cross country team had a big day at the Tom Oakley Invitational at Bob Mays Park on Saturday.
The boys team placed second overall at 73 points, with Quincy winning the race.
Zach Locke led the way for the Hannibal boys team, placing third with a time of 13:05 to earna medal. Rounding out the top-five for the Pirates were Cooper Scott in 17th place, Kohen Westhoff in 19th place, David Grainger in 22nd place and Gage Akright in 24th place.
The girls team placed third overall with 93 points, with Quincy also winning this race.
Jordan Puterbaugh led the girls runners with a 23rd-place finish with a time of 15:12. Right behind her were Piper Berhorst in 24th, Matt Harvey in 25th, Grace Munger in 27th and Mikyla Harsell in 29th.