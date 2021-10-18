KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal Middle School cross country team competed in the conference meet at the Kirksville Golf Course on Saturday.
The boys team placed third behind first-place Kirksville and second-place Fulton with the runners competing in a two-mile race.
Zach Locke led the way for the boys team, placing 12th with a time of 13:27.24.
Rounding out the top-five for the boys team were Gage Akright in 18th, Kyle Locke in 19th, Kohen Westhoff in 22nd and David Grainger in 26th.
The girls team was one runner shy of qualifying as a team.
Grace Munger led the way for the girls team, placing seventh with a time of 14:28.87. Other runners included Matti Harvey in 15th, Jordan Puterbaugh in 18th and Mikyla Harsell in 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.