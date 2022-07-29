HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Middle School cheerleading team attended the UCA Cheer Camp this week and had six cheerleaders earn UCA All-American honors.
While at the UCA Cheer Camp, cheerleaders learned two sideline routines, two cheers, a dance and several skills they can use at football and basketball games.
