MEXICO, Mo. -- Several area high schools competed in the Mexico Invitational cross country race on Friday.
Bowling Green won the boys side, with Centralia placing second, Hannibal third, Mexico fourth, Mark Twain fifth, Missouri Military Academy sixth, North Callaway seventh, Monroe City eighth and Salisbury ninth.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols finished third overall in the boys race, behind second-place Thomas Peuster from Mexico and first-place Ben Chance from Bowling Green.
Other local runners who earned medals were Hannibal junior Eli Hess placing 10th, Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt placing 12th, Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan placing 16th and Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech placing 20th. Hannibal senior Xavier Damotte just missed medaling in 21st place.
Mexico won the girls side, wtih Centralia placing second, Macon placing third, Salisbury placing fourth, Monroe City placing fifth, North Callaway placing sixth and Mark Twain placing seventh.
Centralia junior Jozelynn Bostick won the girls race, with Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams placing second.
Other local runners who earned medals were Monroe City sophomore Ella Hays placing sixth, Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placing ninth and Mark Twain sophomore Cynthia Resor placing 15th. Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood just missed medaling, placing 22nd.
All three teams will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 11, competing in the Palmyra Invitational at Flower City Park.