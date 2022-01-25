HANNIBAL — Hannibal nearly pulled off an upset, but Kirksville rallied late to defeat the Pirates 50-49 on Tuesday night at Korf Gymnasium.
The Pirates opened up with two early 3-pointers by senior guards Aaris Stolte and Courtland Watson.
However, Kirksville took the lead when junior guard Keaton Anderson hit a bucket to give the Tigers a 10-8 lead.
The Tigers took a a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter with the help of two 3-pointers by freshman guard Cole Kelly.
“Overall, I think we outplayed them for three quarters,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “We came out real slow in the first quarter and were outscored 15-8 and that ended up being the difference.”
The Pirates picked up the pace in the second quarter and would outscore the Tigers by a 15-13 margin.
Hannibal was aided by four points off the bench by junior Drew Porter, as well as five points from Haden Robertson. Still, Kirksville would take a 28-23 lead to halftime.
Stolte scored 15 points in the third quarter, including a game-tying bucket that tied the score at 38-38. With a foul shot, Stolte gave the Pirates a 39-38 lead and Hannibal would eventually take a 40-38 lead by the end of the third quarter.
“I thought we did a a lot better at sharing the ball (in the third quarter),” Hull said. “They played that 2-3 zone and I thought we did a really good job of getting it to our bigs and our bigs did a really good job of passing it to our guards.”
Kirksville junior guard Drew Chrisman hit two free throws to tie the game at 40-40, but that was the only scoring for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Watson broke the tie with a bucket, but Anderson answered with a bucket and a foul shot to give Kirksville a slim 43-42 lead.
Robertson then was fouled and hit two free throws to give Hannibal back the lead at 44-43.
With a little under than a minute and a half left, Anderson hit a layup and a foul shot to give Kirksville a 46-44 lead.
The Tigers secured victory by hitting three more foul shots.
Anderson led Kirksville with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kelly scored 13 points and had three rebounds.
“In our scouting report and games I watched, (Anderson) didn’t do a whole lot, so we were playing off of him a little bit,” Hull said. “We didn’t want (Isaac) Danielson or the Kelly kid to beat us with 3’s, so we slagged off of him a little bit. That’s what happens when you have several good players. Somebody else steps up and has a nice game.”
Stolte scored a team-high 28 points for Hannibal and had two rebounds.
Watson scored eight points and had four rebounds. Robertson scored seven points and had a team-high seven boards.
Hannibal (5-7) will host Moberly (6-10) in its next game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
“(The time off) gives me time to prepare for us instead of watching film on everybody else,” Hull said. “So we need this three or four days to make some small adjustments and go over some late game stuff.”
