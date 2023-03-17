Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.