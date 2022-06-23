HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District #60 is looking to fill several coaching vacancies at the middle school and high school level.
Hannibal is looking for a head coach for both the boys and girls high school swim teams.
The high school is seeking to fill several assistant coach openings for baseball, track and field, wrestling and boys golf.
Hannibal is also looking for a middle school girls basketball coach.
If interested, go to hannibal.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.