HANNIBAL — Hannibal is set to start the season with a goal of defending the girls volleyball district championship.
That’s not the only goal for the Lady Pirates, though. Players are hungry to avenge the sectional loss to Parkway West in the Class 4 state tournament in 2020 and advance deeper into the postseason.
“We want to be district champs for sure, but take it further in the sectionals than last year,” said senior outside hitter Bella Falconer. “We lost in the first round at home. It kind of sucked, but hopefully we get further this year.”
Hannibal finished with a 13-7-1 record and defeated Union and Warrenton on its way to the Class 4 District 7 championship before falling in the sectionals.
Senior front row player Kendel Locke said the team was bonding well in its attempt to repeat as district champions.
“We’ve been doing a lot of drills that have more to do with the basics of volleyball,” Locke said. “Also, been doing different things you don’t always think about like covering and tipping.”
Hannibal will need to replace NCMC All-Conference libero Allie Hull, who graduated along with three other seniors from the 2020 team.
“Allie is a hard one to replace,” said Hannibal volleyball head coach Megan Phillips. “Her leadership is definitely going to be missed.”
Phillips sees several players who help fill Hull’s void.
“We have have some sophomores who are stepping up really well in the back row position,” Phillips said. “Lexi Wheelan, Jocelyn Dorsey and Annie Wagner are all stepping into that role really well. It’s a fight tooth and nail for who is going to be in that back row position right now.”
Three All-Conference players return for Hannibal — Falconer, junior outside hitter Kate Maune and junior setter Nora Hark.
One change will be the type of rotation Phillips employs, as the team will transition from a 5-1 to a 6-2.
With only two seniors on this year’s team, Hannibal will rely on several younger players in key roles.
“The older girls have kind of pulled some of the younger girls underneath their wings,” Phillips said. “The team camaraderie is really good this year. With the summer (camps), they’ve kind of got to know each other really well since the beginning of June.”
Both seniors — Falconer and Locke — have taken on a leadership role.
“We’re just working on making smarter decisions like tipping it when the sets not perfect and things like that,” Falconer said. “Just not making silly mistakes in games. We have one freshman who plays a lot of varsity and she fits in really well with us.”
During the summer, the Hannibal School District #60 refurbished the floor at Korf Gymnasium that includes a new Pirate flag at center court. Both the coaching staff and players have noticed the difference.
“They really like it,” Phillips said. “It brightens up the gym a lot and it kind of brings that unity to all sports for Hannibal. Everybody is using that same logo.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 30 — at Holt
Sept. 2 — Quincy
Sept. 7 — Payson Seymour
Sept. 11 — at Marshall
Sept. 14 — Hickman
Sept. 16 — Mexico
Sept. 18 — Rockwood Summit
Sept. 21 — at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 23 — at Kirksville
Sept. 25 — Troy Volleyball Invitational
Sept. 28 — Fulton
Oct. 2 — Marshall
Oct. 4 — at Troy Buchanan
Oct. 7 — Rock Bridge
Oct. 9 — Quincy Senior High Volleyball Tournament
Oct. 11 — at Illini West
Oct. 14 — at Fulton
Oct. 18 — at Mexico
Oct. 19 — Kirksville
Oct. 23 — Marshall