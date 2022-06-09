HANNIBAL — Hannibal will have big shoes to fill in replacing All-State quarterback Courtland Watson.
Watson was one of the most successful signal callers in Hannibal football history, setting school career marks in passing yards (4,825), touchdown passes (65) and completion percentage (58.4%).
This summer, junior Cody Culp and sophomore Waylon Anders will compete to be Watson’s successor at quarterback.
“I learned a lot from him,” Culp said of Watson. “He was a good quarterback and was able to place the ball where it was needed to be placed and got the job done.”
Culp missed last season due to a back injury, but is fully healthy now and was able to compete in the state wrestling meet last winter and play baseball this spring.
Anders was the starting quarterback for the junior varsity team last year, while observing Watson from the bench during varsity games.
“He’s a really great player,” Anders said of Watson. “I learned a lot from him sitting on the sidelines last year, just taking in every aspect of the game from him. Just seeing his decision-making and trying to learn from all of that.”
Anders said he noticed a big difference in the pace of play at the high school level last year.
“It showed me how much faster the game is compared from middle school to high school,” Anders said. “It’s a lot faster of a game and you got to learn a lot more stuff. It’s going to help with varsity.”
With it being early on in the summer, Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender has been having both quarterbacks focus on weightlifting and conditioning with both players participating in Monday’s 7-on-7’s at Palmyra High School.
The quarterback competition will heat up in July and into August.
“(When) we get into July, that’s when we really start hitting on the football technique stuff,” Gschwender said. “Just a lot of the main things. Just footwork and reads right now when we are going into 7-on-7’s. We are really looking at feet right off the bat, making sure their footwork is good and talking them through the reads as we play.”
Whoever ends up as starter will have a solid offensive line in front of them, with four starters returning.
Only All-State offensive tackle Caden Selle graduated, with All-Conference lineman Kanye Washington, Austin Wilhoit and Ryan Ross coming back in 2022.
“It’s going to be great having four of our five lineman coming back,” Gschwender said. “It’s really going to make whoever our quarterback ends up being a lot more comfortable back there, as far as knowing what to do and not having to worry about too much pressure.”
Culp said the experience of the offensive line is going to be beneficial.
“I feel like I’m going to be able to sit back as long as I need,” Culp said. “If I have a lineman on me, I know that I’m always going to be safe and produce the best that I’m able to produce.”
Besides playing behind a stout line, either Anders or Culp will have the luxury of having All-State all-purpose back Aneyas Williams as an offensive weapon.
Williams had over 2,000 all-purpose yards last season and had combined 47 touchdown as a sophomore last season, making enough noise to have major Division I schools in pursuit of him.
“It’s going to be really helpful, man,” Culp said. “You’ve always got an option. He’s always going to be there to help you out. It’s going to help out the whole team.”
Anders said he feels there are other players on the team that will step up as offensive skill players to compliment Williams.
“(Williams is) a good target to throw to and I’m lucky to have him on the team,” Anders said.
Regardless of who the coaching staff decides on as the starting quarterback, both players feel like the team will be in good hands.
“Absolutely, Cody is a really good player,” Anders said. “He’s coming back from a back injury, so I hope to compete with him this year.”
Culp echoed the same sentiment.
“No matter who it is, I think we’ll be solid,” Culp said. “Whatever coach chooses I think will be best for the team.”
