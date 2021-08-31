PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Hannibal Pirates junior varsity football team opened up their season Monday evening with a 14-6 victory over Palmyra’s JV team.
Collectively, it was a hard fought battle between both teams with the score being tied at 6-6 from the second quarter all the way until four minutes left in the 4th quarter. The Pirate defense was able to force a safety after holding Panthers to a second half shut out.
Offensively, Freshman Austin Closser scored the first touchdown on a 30 yard run in the first quarter. Junior LaPrince Durking was also a major contributor in the run game. The offensive line made the two headed attack possible by clearing major holes all game long.
Aaron Daughtery had a phenomenal game on both sides of the ball making plays defensively down the stretch and making major gains in the air and on the ground. Daughtery scored the final touchdown to seal the Pirate victory.
Other players to make a major impact on the game for the Pirates were Mason Hull & Koen Ramage, on both sides of the ball.
The JV team heads to Jefferson City to take on the Jefferson City Jays JV team on Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.