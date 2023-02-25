COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal junior Cody Culp has had quite a run.
Culp was Hannibal's highest finisher in the Class 3 state wrestling meet, placing second in the 138-pound weight division after falling to Whitfield senior Alexander Rallo by a 6-0 decision in the championship match.
Earlier on Saturday, Culp defeated Branson senior Kyshin Isringhausen in a 7-6 decision in the semifinal round.
On Friday, Culp defeated Bolivar sophomore Cooper Moore by a 7-5 decision in the opening round and defeated Jefferson City junior Braden Werdehausen by a 7-3 decision in the quarterfinal.
Hannibal freshman Austin Brown placed third in state after defeating Glendale sophomore Bradley Hiteshaw in a 4-1 decision of the third-place match in the 106-pound weight class.
Brown fell to Hillsboro freshman Carter Wallis by a 4-0 decision in the semifinal round earlier on Saturday. He finished 2-0 on Friday.
After finishing 1-1 on Friday, Pirates junior Reign Creech rallied to win three matches on Saturday to take third place in the 113-pound division.
Creech defeated Platte County junior Caden Hulett to kick off Saturday, and then pinned Pacific sophomore Timothy Link in his second match. Creech followed up with a 4-2 win over Carrollton senior Lukas Walker in the third-place match.
Essig also finished 1-1 on Friday and had to win three matches to take third place in the 126-pound division.
Essig started off with a 2-1 win over Fort Zumwalt South junior Zach Tihen and then defeated Warrenton sophomore Noah Lohrmann by an 11-2 decision in his second match. Essig closed out the third-place match with a pin of Helias junior Carter Prenger.
Pirates junior Chad Culp placed fifth in the 132-pound weight class.
Culp started off with pinning Marshall sophomore Tanner Davidson and then fell to Whitfield sophomore Caleb Carter by a 2-0 decision in the second match. He then won a 5-2 decision over Belton senior Lane Cross in the fifth-place match.
