HANNIBAL -- Just two weeks into summer volleyball play for Hannibal, the team is gelling together and having success on the court.
Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips said this team is coming together in a way she has never seen before.
"They have really worked well together and you can just tell on the floor that they want to be out there," Phillips said. "They are out there having fun and it's a totally different team to coach than anything I've had before."
The hard work paid off on Tuesday and Wednesday when the Lady Pirates won the Licking Summer Camp in Arnold, only dropping three sets in eight games.
Phillips said Hannibal played some tough teams at the Licking Summer Camp, including North County, Seckman and Sullivan.
"They played like nothing I've ever seen," Phillips said. "With only touching the ball five times as a team before going down there, I was really impressed with how they played together."
Lady Pirates outside hitter Kate Maune won the Licking Summer Camp MVP, with setter Nora Hark making the All-Camp Team.
"I honestly don't know if any of us expected to do that," Maune said about winning the Licking Summer Camp bracket. "We had a whole week of practice before that. Most of the other girls play club, so we didn't know how rough it was going to be, but everyone really pulled their weight."
Hannibal has also been hosting a summer league at Korf Gymnasium that involves many area schools such as Bowling Green, Carthage, Mendon Unity, Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern.
Southeastern is coming off a second place finish in Class 1A volleyball for Illinois in 2021.
The Lady Pirates play on most Tuesday and Thursday nights in June, with the exception of this Tuesday when they played at the Licking Summer Camp.
"We have some really good teams playing with QND, Mendon Unity that are really good competition," Maune said. "Then we have some other teams that are fairly new like Bowling Green, that are still pretty good competition."
It is the second time that Hannibal has hosted a summer volleyball league.
"The competition for this summer league has really surpassed anything that I could had expected," Phillips said.
Hannibal has also seen solid play out of Lexi Wheelan in the back row, as well as from middle hitter Emilia Bates.
With the graduation of All-Conference outside hitters Bella Falconer and Kendel Locke, Hannibal has been auditioning a couple of talented candidates to fill those roles.
One of those is incoming sophomore Abbie Martin, who was an All-Conference soccer player last year and also played on the basketball team.
"Abbie is swinging phenomenally and Abbie really stepped up in Arnold," Phillips said. "She kind of got thrown in more than she thought she would, but she really just stepped up to the plate. She swung and even played some backcourt for us. Just had some excellent passes."
Another option at outside hitter is another incoming sophomore, Mariah Mayfield, who was an All-Conference basketball player last season.
"Mariah is just another good all-around athlete in herself," Phillips said. "She's a great basketball player and has done some basketball camps and other things. She's one that it doesn't matter where you put her at on the floor, she's a good enough athlete to pick up any position."
Regardless of how it shakes out, both players figure to be key parts of the team this fall.
Maune said the team has developed really good chemistry in the first couple of weeks of summer league play.
"(My favorite part is) just getting to meet all of these new incoming freshmen before the season actually starts," Maune said. "I'm getting to know everybody to see how we all play before it actually matters (when the season starts)."
