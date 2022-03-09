HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Hurricanes swim team placed first in the large team division during the regional tournament at the YMCA of Hannibal over the past weekend.
44 area times were earned at regional tournament, including a new team record in the 13-14 400-medley relay. The quartet of swimmers including Emily Groth, Olivia Johnson, Nora Wiley and Kendall Kurz finished with a time of 4:43.63.
New area qualifiers from this meet included Jack Briscoe in the 1,000 and 1,650-yard free style, Kendall Kurz in the 1,000 and 1,650-yard free style, Bella Rose in the 1,000-yard free style and Jordan Puterbaugh in the 1,000-yard free style.
In 13-14 boys division, Corbin Blackford dropped 10 seconds in the 400-IM and Mason McIntyre dropped 20 seconds in the 400-IM.
Emiko Moss dropped 14 seconds in the 200-free in the 11-12 girls division, while Camilia Salguero dropped 22 seconds in the 100-breaststroke. Everleigh Spake averaged a 4% improvement in her events.
In the 9-10 boys division, Zeke Freeman dropped nine seconds in the 100-IM, while Cayden Jacobsen earned an area cut in the 200-free.
Annie Webb dropped 10 seconds in the 200-free for the 9-10 girls division.
Breckyn Jacobsen had his personal best in the 100-free for the 8&U boys division.
Swimmers with top-three finishes included Dawson Behl, Mahdi Behniaye, Corbin Blackford, Briscore, Drew Campbell, Noah Campbell, Titus Campbell, Sarah Curry, Levi Freeman, Finnley Gauch, Jaren Gosney, Groth, Caitlin Harris, Brooke Hess, Breckyn Jacobsen, Cayden Jacobsen, Lily Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Thatcher Johnson, Kenall Kurz, Katie Matz, Mason McIntyre, Kaylee Michaels, Layla Murphy, Puterbaugh, Bella Rose, Audra St. Juliana, Atticus Sternke, Eli Wiley, Nora Wiley and Zoe Winsel.
With the Hurricanes winning the large team division, South County placed second and the Four Rivers Area Team placed third.
Twin Pike Family won the small team division. O'Fallon Park took second, the St. Charles Stingrays took third, the Kwby Sailfish took fourth and the Wildwood Waves took fifth.
The area championship meet will be held from March 18-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.