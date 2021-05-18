EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Hannibal Hurricanes participated in the John Traube Invitational Swim Meet in Edwardsville last weekend, which drew 11 teams from Illinois and Missouri with 450 competitors to the long-course (50 meter) pool.
Seven Hannibal Hurricane swimmers earned qualifying times to compete at the end of season long-course championship meet.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes was 12-year-old Scarlett Sternke, who recorded 88% personal records (PRs) and improved her times by an average of 8% per event. Sternke earned seven qualifying cuts out of her eight events. Her highest finishes were 13th and 14th respectively in the 100-fly (1:28.46) and 100-back (1:22.53).
Other 12 and under swimmers earning cuts were Kendall Kurz in the 50-free and Olivia Johnson in the 50, 100 and 200-free, 50 and 100-breast, 50 and 100-fly and 200 IM. Johnson set new Hurricane records in the 50-breast (28.93), 100-breast (1:25.21), 100-fly (1:15.40), and 200-IM (2:36.48).
Earning high point for the boys 13-14 age division was Atticus Sternke. Sternke earned 6 AA-time standards and 2 A-time standards. Of Sternke’s eight swims, five were new Hurricane records in the 200-free (2:09.39), 400-free (4:37.15), 800-free (9:38.77), 200-IM (2:28.70) and 400-IM (5:10.96).
Earning the Hannibal Gargantuan award was 15-year-old Mahdi Behniaye in the 400-IM with a 59-second drop and new Hurricane record (5:19.46).
In the girls 15 and over division, Ainsley Bennett had seven top-8 finishes, earned eight cuts to the end of season championship meet, and captured the 100-breast Hurricanes record. Madelyn Johnson earned cut times in three events.
The Hurricanes welcomed new head coach Mike Austin, who joined the team early May from Ohio. Austin has a degree in Sports Management and has competed in swimming at the YMCA, USA, high school, and collegiate levels.
The Hurricanes are offering free evaluations for the summer swim season from June to August at the YMCA pool at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. No advance registration or YMCA membership are required.
Evaluation swimmers should bring a swim suit and goggles, while being able to swim 25 yards (one length of the pool) in freestyle and in backstroke. If you have questions or would like to schedule an alternative evaluation time, please contact Mike Austin at 573-221-0586 or hannibalhurricanes@gmail.com.